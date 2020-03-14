Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $622.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $618.20 million and the highest is $628.70 million. Align Technology posted sales of $548.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.42.

ALGN stock traded up $15.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,661. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $240.75.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

