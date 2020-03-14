Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce sales of $224.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.80 million and the lowest is $207.50 million. Alkermes reported sales of $223.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Alkermes by 7.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 139,071 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 2,677,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

