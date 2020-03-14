All Sports Reaches One Day Volume of $274,921.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $274,921.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00489991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.05031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00037244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00058083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.