Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,157.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,601,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

