Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,130. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

