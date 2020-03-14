Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $104.82 on Friday, reaching $1,219.73. 3,580,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,422.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.16. The firm has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

