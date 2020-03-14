Alphacat Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Alphacat has a total market cap of $481,883.05 and $45,808.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.02175566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00198718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 432.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

