Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,349,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $108.39 on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,462,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.