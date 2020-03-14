Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 56.6% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gatecoin and IDEX. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $166,999.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,477,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, RightBTC, Binance, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

