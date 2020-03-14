Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 333,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

