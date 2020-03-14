American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 5,127,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

