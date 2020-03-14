American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.13.

American Electric Power stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

