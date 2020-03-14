American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

News headlines about American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Public Education earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

American Public Education stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 153,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $306.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. American Public Education’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from to in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

