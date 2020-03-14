Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,765,000 after buying an additional 286,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

