Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 679,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.