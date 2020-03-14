Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 4,204,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,078. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

