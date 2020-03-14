Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 6,204,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.
