Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.02 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $145.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $260.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $289.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.28 million, with estimates ranging from $98.82 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

