Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

EEFT traded up $6.22 on Monday, reaching $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 906,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $148.75.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

