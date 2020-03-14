Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.34. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.86. 195,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,536. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

