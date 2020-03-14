Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 15,182,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.