Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$3.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share of ($3.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.96) and the lowest is ($3.62). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($4.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($8.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.85) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

ESPR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 1,548,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $947.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

