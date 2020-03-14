Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,722,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after buying an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 1,907,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

