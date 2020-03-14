Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

LSTR traded up $8.50 on Monday, hitting $99.04. 619,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,082. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

