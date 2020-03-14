Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $415.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.07 million and the highest is $420.50 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $398.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,946. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

