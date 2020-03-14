Analysts Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. South State reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,428. South State has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

