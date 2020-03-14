Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $16.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 2,959,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

