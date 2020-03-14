Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post sales of $688.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $696.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $625.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.42.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $127.83 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

