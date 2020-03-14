Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $13.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 4,341,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,336. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

