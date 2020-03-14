Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $15.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.34. 2,993,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,501. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

