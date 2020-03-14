Anthony Robert Guglielmin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$291,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,379 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,565.35.

Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.