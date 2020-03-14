apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $6.65 million and $3.57 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

