Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,867.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 4,960,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,071. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.