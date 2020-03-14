Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,484,000 after buying an additional 1,417,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 15,182,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.