Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLT. Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,577. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

