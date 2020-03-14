AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $717.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $744.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. 593,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,790. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

