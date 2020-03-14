Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,639 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc A. Bruno purchased 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $497,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,896.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

