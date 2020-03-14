Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arconic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

