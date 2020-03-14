Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Arconic for the first quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company faces challenges in the GRP unit. Softness in the commercial transportation market is another worry. Moreover, the company expects commercial transportation business to experience headwinds in 2020 due to slow growth in manufacturing and freight, higher current inventory levels as well as lower new truck orders. The segment also faces headwind from operational challenges in the aluminum extrusions business. There is also a concern that the company may face some challenges due to the reduced production of the Boeing’s 737 MAX. Boeing’s decision to curtail production may disrupt the aerospace supply chain in 2020 and hurt the company’s margins. The company’s high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 6,056,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Arconic has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $136,638,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,160,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $22,523,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 727,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 583,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.