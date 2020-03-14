Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Price Target Cut to

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from to in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 381,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 216,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 987,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

