Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 815,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. 648,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,182. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $61,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

