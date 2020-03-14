ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASGN were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ASGN by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 903,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

