Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 285,252 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

