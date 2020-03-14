AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 68,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALOT. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

