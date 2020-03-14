At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HOME has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 270,831 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

