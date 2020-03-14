Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atento presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

ATTO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 48,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 18.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 272,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

