Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 496,979 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,078.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $404,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,442. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.