Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $161,027.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

