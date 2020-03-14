Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.04708191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00060928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

