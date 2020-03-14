Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.